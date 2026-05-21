Per the request from Uganda, Africa CDC (https://AfricaCDC.org) is organizing a cross-border high level meeting from 22 to 23 May 2026 in Kampala, Uganda in collaboration with the Ministries of Health of Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan. This meeting will strengthen regional preparedness, response coordination, and political alignment in addressing the ongoing Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease outbreak.

The meeting brings together Ministers of Health, senior government officials, National Public Health Institutes, RECs, technical experts and regional and international partners, including World Health Organization, UNICEF,…

The coordination platform will focus on key response pillars, including coordination, surveillance, case management, IPC, laboratory systems, logistics, risk communication, community engagement, research, finance, and resource mobilization.

The meeting aims to:

Enhance political commitment and leadership for a coordinated regional response;

Finalize a joint response plan that will guide the fundraising;

Harmonize preparedness and response strategies across borders and among affected and at-risk countries; and

Identify operational gaps and reinforce collaboration between governments, regional institutions, and partners to prevent further spread of the outbreak and protect populations across the region.

This meeting reflects Africa’s commitment to collective health security, regional solidarity, and coordinated action in responding to public health emergencies that transcend borders.

Africa CDC will continue to coordinate, Member States and partners continue to work together to contain the outbreak, strengthen preparedness, and safeguard the health and security of communities across the continent.

Media Contact:

Directorate of Communication&Public Information

Communications@africacdc.org

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About Africa CDC:

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is the public health agency of the African Union. As an autonomous institution, Africa CDC supports AU Member States to strengthen health systems, improve disease surveillance, and enhance emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: http://www.AfricaCDC.org