Deputy President Paul Mashatile will, in his capacity as Acting President, lead the signing by multiple stakeholders of the Second Presidential Health Compact at the Union Buildings, Pretoria, at 12h30 today, Thursday, 22 August 2024.

President Ramaphosa has appointed Deputy President Mashatile as Acting President, based on medical advice that President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in good spirits otherwise, allow an eye infection to clear.

Immediately after the Health Compact signing, Acting President Mashatile will receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission and Ambassadors-Designate of 11 countries.

The incoming members of the Diplomatic Corps have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as official representatives to South Africa.

The presentation of credentials to the Acting President will take place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House on the Bryntirion Estate at 14h00.

Representatives of the following countries will be welcomed to South Africa by Acting President Mashatile:

The Republic of Nicaragua; the Republic of Guinea; the Republic of Peru; the People’s Republic of China; the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela; the Holy See; the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; the Republic of Gabon; the Republic of Finland; the Republic of Senegal, and the Republic of Ghana.