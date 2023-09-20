During 10-12 September 2023, General Apichet Suesat, Deputy Chief of Staff, the Ministry of Defence of Thailand, led the Thai delegation from the Ministry of Defence to the Republic of South Sudan to visit Thailand’s Horizontal Military Engineering Company (HMEC) under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and to meet with Lieutenant-General Mohan Subramanian, Force Commander of UNMISS. In this regard, Mr. Torsak Janpian, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of Thailand, and Mr. Naravit Ongkamongkol, First Secretary, the Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi, also welcomed and accompanied the Thai delegation.
The visit to Thai HMEC by General Apichet Suesat, Deputy Chief of Staff and the Thai delegation aimed to provide morale support and other needs to the Thai HMEC with a view to strengthening the peacekeeping operation of Thailand in South Sudan. Moreover, a meeting between The Thai Deputy Chief of Staff and Force Commander of UNMISS proved meaningful and constructive. The Thai side underlined the Thai government’s commitment to continue fostering cooperation on building a long-lasting peace in South Sudan together with the UN bodies, the Government of South Sudan, and other partners.
