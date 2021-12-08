The programmes have already delivered workshops and training to over 4,000 people.

Abu Dhabi : Ahead of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in partnership with National Health Insurance Company – Daman and the UAE Swimming Federation, has launched a series of community initiatives that are taking place across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, free for the whole community to join.

Running throughout November and December, numerous workshops on Water Safety Awareness are being delivered in a bid to educate children and those in authoritative positions on swimming safely. The workshops cover essential points, such as: identifying hazards in and around various water environments; assessing the safety of swimming conditions, and how to use the pool and beach safely; prevention and response to emergencies; as well as identifying safety equipment located at every pool and beach.

The initiatives are being held in cooperation with several service providers in Abu Dhabi, including Apex Sports Academy, Hamilton Aquatics, Soul Sports Academy and Advantage Sports. In November alone, over 4,000 people took part with the programme delivering over 160 hours of workshops.

In addition to the series of workshops hosted throughout November and December, ADSC and Daman are providing the chance for younger swim fans to meet the official FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) mascot, Dana the Hawksbill Turtle. The mascot will be present at organised swim meets, school visits and community sports activations in the lead up to December’s championships.

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We place high importance on the health and safety of community members, particularly during sports activities, and these initiatives and programmess help to support our efforts. Grassroots communities are a fundamental foundation on which to build a nation of healthy citizens, and we are pleased to add these initiatives to our calendar in the lead up to the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).

It is important for us to leverage international events such as the FINA World Swimming Championships to deliver benefits for the UAE’s residents – including improving health and wellness, building community spirit and discovering local talent. I am grateful to our partnerships with Daman, the UAE Swimming Federation and multiple service providers for supporting us in this vital programme.”

Hamad Al Mehyas, Chief Executive Officer at National Health Insurance Company – Daman, added: “Daman is invested in the long-term health and wellbeing of the UAE society, and we are proud to offer platforms and initiatives that help the UAE’s residents commit to a healthier lifestyle.

“Events such as the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) provide the perfect platform to engage communities. Through this event and our longstanding partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, who share our commitment to encouraging healthy lifestyles, we are able to offer access to swimming lessons and swim safety clinics, completely free of charge and open to all.”

For more information about the upcoming community programmes, please visit https://fina-abudhabi2021.org/.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Alexandria May Hall, PR Account Director, Seven Media

Email: alexhall@sevenmedia.ae

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

The sports council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

These include the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, UAE Tour, WTA Abu Dhabi International Women's Tennis Championship, World Triathlon Championship, Leaders Sports Business Summit, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and IJF Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Spartan World Championship, World Swimming Championships, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, and many other international events cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sport

ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities

Make the practice of sport a daily lifestyle, representing its positive impact on public health.

ADSC firmly believe that sporting events deliver a host of benefits for the emirate and its residents.

These include improved health and wellness, the building of community spirit, the discovering of local talent and enhancing the reputation of the emirate as a world-class sporting destination.

www.adsc.ae

ABOUT FINA

The Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA), founded in 1908, is the governing body for aquatics worldwide. FINA's five disciplines - Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Diving, Water Polo and Artistic Swimming - are all included in the Olympic programme. High Diving made its first appearance in FINA events at the 2013 FINA World Championships. FINA counts 209 affiliated National Federations across five continents and its headquarters are based in Lausanne (SUI).

FINA has partnered with world-wide brands over the years which strengthen the value around the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m). A magnificent event distributed to over 200 territories globally, welcoming the participation of approximately 950 athletes from over 175 countries, competing in 46 events over a 6-day format. This world-class competition is complemented by the FINA World Aquatics Convention which brings together the aquatic’s community in a unique B2B experience.

FOLLOW THE EVENT

Website: http://fina-abudhabi2021.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FINA21AbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FINA21AbuDhabi/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FINA21AbuDhabi/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021