AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and the Arab Parliament signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims at digitizing the work of Arab countries’ parliament as well as activating common cooperation amongst them.

The agreement was signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, and HE Mr. Adel Assoumi, speaker and president of the Arab Parliament, during Mr. Assoumi’s visit, with his accompanying parliamentary delegation to TAG.Global premises.

In his welcoming remarks, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stated that: “TAG.Global would effectively contribute to the implementation of joint programs in digital transformation and innovation sectors, and will devote its technological expertise to develop the mechanisms and tools of Arab parliamentary work.”

During the meeting the two parties also discussed creating a shared vision between Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Digital Academy, a member of TAG.Global, and the Arab Parliament with a view of strengthening investment mechanisms in innovation tools in general, and in digital innovation in particular.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh underlined the need for bolstering the agreement to support joint Arab work by maximizing the use of Information and Communications Technology to serve the future of democracy in the Arab countries.

“The joint Arab parliamentary work requires the adoption of joint projects that positively support the digitization of parliamentary work in all legislative assemblies, parliamentary bodies, national councils and others, in order to achieve sustainable development goals and knowledge indicators” He said.

Mr. Assoumi’s delegation to TAG.Global’s Headquartres included : HE Dr. Hassan Al Madhani, first vice-president of the Parliament and HE Mr. Mohammad Al Yamahi, second vice-president of the Parliament, in addition to HE Mr. Mamdouh Al Saleh, and HE Ms. Senator Ihsan Barakat, members of the Parliament, as well as, HE Dr. Ashraf Abdul Aziz, political adviser to the Speaker of the Arab Parliament.

