Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : In a bid to expand its professional course offerings in risk management, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Institute of Risk & Safety Management (IIRSM). Based in the United Kingdom but with a growing branch of members in the UAE, IIRSM is an educational charity and professional body for those managing risk in all its forms.

As part of the collaboration, ADU students will benefit from new courses and training programs, as well as regular visits from industry leaders, thanks to the combination of ADU's strong academic framework and IIRSM's connected network across risk and safety sectors. The MoU will improve academic cooperation and knowledge exchange between ADU and IIRSM, in addition to providing advanced learning opportunities in risk and safety management for ADU’s student body.

In a virtual ceremony, Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, and Phillip Pearson, CEO of IIRSM, signed the MoU in the presence of ADU team represented by the Provost Prof. Thomas Glas-Hochstettler, Dr. Nisreen Alwan, Acting Dean of the College of Health Sciences, Dr. Michele Cherfane, Chair of the Environmental and Public Health Department, Dr. Rahaf Ajaj, Assistant Professor of Environmental Health and Safety and IIRSM team represented by Ms. Dina Khalidi, Director of Partnerships and Engagement and Mr. Tim Walsh from the Media and Communication Department.

ADU and IIRSM are set to initiate their mutual collaboration by enabling the academic and professional development of students through enrolment in the IIRSM membership program. The program will allow students to be directly involved in the IIRSMs’ emerging risk leadership network, which will facilitate a variety of guest lectures and webinars from IIRSM members to supplement their development.

ADU and IIRSM will work together to organize events that will highlight risk and safety management among students and in communities. The two parties will also encourage attendance of IIRSM webinars and conferences to further student knowledge on such matters.

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of ADU, said: “We are keen to work with IIRSM to educate and create deeper awareness around risk management across the board. We are eager to provide a framework for advancing risk, safety, and sustainable business practice research to improve risk and safety management on a global scale.”

Professor Waqar added: “Abu Dhabi University endeavors to work closely with its strategic partners in the public and private sectors to ensure that ADU continues to offer internationally accredited academic programs that meet the evolving needs of partners, employers and the wider market.”

IIRSM Chief Executive Phillip Pearson said: “We are delighted to be entering into a partnership with Abu Dhabi University that will enhance opportunities for future leaders in risk management in Abu Dhabi and support the region’s ongoing commitment to risk management excellence. The University is a highly regarded institution and we look forward to working with it and providing many learning and networking opportunities to its students.”

By participating in leading innovative projects and solutions, ADU aspires to become a premier educational institution in the MENA area. Frameworks will be put in place to develop research in this area because of the strong partnerships formed with entities that focus on risk and safety. To contribute to this endeavor, ADU is ensuring that emerging talents are provided with the appropriate tools necessary to become a future leader in risk management.

ADU offers its students a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health and Safety which covers major environmental issues including sustainability, renewable energy, water quality and management, pollution monitoring, and hazardous materials operations and awareness.

To learn more about ADU’s programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the United Arab Emirates. With campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrolment of 7,800 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 3 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

About the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management (IIRSM)

IIRSM is a professional membership organisation for those responsible for managing risks in all their forms.

It is independent and speaks freely, championing risk management to drive positive change for both employee and organisational wellbeing. The Institute does this through setting standards, connecting people and organisations, and providing practical education, training, advice and resources.

IIRSM has a community of members in more than 90 countries, representing all risk disciplines from compliance, environmental management, health and safety, insurance, internal audit, quality management, security, project management and more.

Its United Arab Emirates Branch is growing in number, with members from across the UAE as well as India and other locations. When Covid-19 restrictions allow, the Branch alternates physical meetings between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

For more information about IIRSM, visit www.iirsm.org

