Dubai, UAE– Dubai Investments PJSC, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), is reinforcing its industrial leadership at this year’s Make it in the Emirates, showcasing the Group’s extensive capabilities across key sectors including glass, aluminium, steel, metal, lighting, polystyrene, and pharmaceuticals.

The Group’s participation spotlights the contributions of its flagship subsidiaries, including Emirates Glass, Emirates Float Glass, Emirates Building Systems, Emirates Extrusion Factory, White Aluminum Extrusion, Gulf Metal Craft, Emirates Extruded Polystyrene, Lite-tech Industries and Globalpharma—each a leader in its respective field. Collectively, these entities continue to play a pivotal role in driving the UAE’s industrial transformation and global trade outreach.

During the forum, Globalpharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, received Quality Award in SME category (Small and Medium Enterprises), recognising its excellence in implementing quality systems and delivering high-standard, trusted products. In addition, few Dubai Investments subsidiaries signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with international partners aimed at advancing technology and strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading manufacturing hub.

Dubai Investments continues to play a key role in exporting UAE-manufactured products to international markets, with its subsidiaries adhering to global quality and sustainability standards. The Group’s integrated approach to innovation, localization, and strategic partnerships underlines its long-standing role as one of the pioneers in the UAE’s industrial sector.

Make It In the Emirates serves as a powerful platform for Dubai Investments to reinforce its legacy of industrial excellence, advance its sustainability commitments, and forge collaborations that shape the future of manufacturing in the UAE and beyond. This year’s participation also marks a significant milestone for Dubai Investments as the Group celebrates 30 years of business in the UAE.