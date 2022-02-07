PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, today launched its new and improved website, as it works towards implementing the UAE Government’s digital transformation strategy.
The revamped site offers content in Arabic and English, laid out in an innovative design that adheres to the highest digital standards making it easier for users to navigate and explore books, research papers and language learning tools.
Saeed H. Al Tunaiji, Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said: “Today we are moving to the next phase of Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s evolution with the launch of a new-look website that reaffirms our commitment to provide resources of the highest standards in supporting our mission to promote the Arabic language globally. It has been designed to offer users an innovative experience with easy browsing and a creative delivery of information, allowing visitors to seamlessly explore the Centre, its goals, events, initiatives and activities. In keeping up with digital age advancements, we are demonstrating our commitment to the UAE Government’s ongoing digital transformation drive.”
The new website groups content under several sections and sub-sections. Under Language and Culture, visitors can find the Creative Content sub-section, which includes translated and original books, along with Refereed Journals – Arabic-language scientific, peer-reviewed journals publishing studies on Arabic language, literature, culture and important issues.
The Research and Reports sub-section showcases recent studies by the ALC in fields related to the Arabic language, while Lists features two notable projects: ‘One Hundred and One Novels’, which aims to introduce readers to the most prominent Arab novels of the 20th century, and ‘One Hundred and One Books from the Arab Heritage’, which highlights books that changed the face of Arab, Islamic, and world literature.
A section titled We Speak Arabic includes three sub-sections: The Language Test ‘CIMA’, which is the French acronym for the International Certificate of Proficiency in Arabic, developed by the Arab World Institute in Paris; Sa’oud & Rose, a video series which teaches Arabic to beginners; and Arabic Language Pals – an annual Arabic language competition for both native and non-native speakers.
The new website also highlights the digital transformation and rapid development taking place in the publishing sector. In the Digital Library section, there’s access to e-books, audiobooks, and Wajeez Al Kutub (summarised books) from the ALC’s collection. Meanwhile, the Events section of the website presents information related to notable conferences the ALC has organised or taken part in, including local, Arab, and international exhibitions.
As part of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s strategy to support children and youth literature, the website’s Eloquent Child section features a collection of children’s stories and young adult books, in addition to educational songs. The site also presents the Lexicon service – a digital dictionary designed to support Arabic content – as well as the Grants & Incentives section, detailing annual grants the ALC offers to applicants with innovative projects who meet a strict set of terms and conditions. The new website also features Specialised Library, Prizes, and Media Office sections, in addition to a Who We Are section about the ALC, its role, objectives, and vision.
The new website can be accessed at https://alc.ae/en/.
