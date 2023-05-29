In today’s digital age, financial institutions are faced with the challenge of keeping up with the fast-paced digital transformation. One of the biggest dilemmas they face is whether to buy or to build their own digital banking platforms.

Traditionally, banks that preferred more control over their end-solution opted for building their own platforms. However, this approach came with a high cost of investment and maintenance, as well as the constant need to keep up with technological innovations. Banks that preferred quicker time to market opted for off-the-shelf solutions, which required significant investments in customizations to create unique features and user experiences.

However, there is now a third way for banks, offering the benefits of both strategic choices – Comarch Open Platform. COP is a collaboration-focused corporate and business digital banking platform that combines the best elements of both buying and building approaches. It enables the co-creation of solutions between the vendor and the bank, allowing for the spin-up of additional FTEs and agile teams to work together to build the ideal solution.

Comarch Open Platform offers a solution to the buy vs. build dilemma by providing a platform that is designed to meet the needs of the business and corporate banking sectors. It offers a range of modules and processes, including cash management, trade finance, cash pooling, and supply chain financing. This means that banks can use Comarch Open Platform to create a solution that is tailored to their specific needs.

The platform is also built with collaboration in mind, allowing banks and vendors to work together to build the ideal solution. This approach means that banks can benefit from the expertise of their vendor partner, while also having a say in the development process. With Comarch Open Platform, banks can have more control over the end-solution, while at the same achieving a quicker time to market.

Furthermore, Comarch Open Platform is designed to be flexible and scalable, allowing it to adapt to the changing needs of the business. This means that banks can easily add new features and modules as their business grows and evolves. The platform also offers a high level of security and compliance, ensuring that banks can meet the regulatory requirements of their industry.

In conclusion, Comarch Open Platform offers a unique solution to the traditional buy vs. build dilemma faced by financial institutions. It provides a platform that is tailored to the needs of the business and corporate banking sectors, while also offering the benefits of both strategic choices. With Comarch Open Platform, banks can have more control over their end-solution, while also achieving a quicker time to market, and benefiting from the expertise of their vendor partner. It is a flexible, scalable, and secure platform that can adapt to the changing needs of the business and provide a solid foundation for digital transformation. To read more about Comarch Open Platform go to https://comarch.cc/41NpgMK