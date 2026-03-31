Armstrong Fluid Technology, a global leader in intelligent, energy-saving fluid flow and whole building mechanical solutions, has announced the appointment of Danilo Elez as its Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Danilo will lead the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.

Danilo joins Armstrong at a pivotal moment in its history, recognising the company’s clear differentiation in system-level fluid flow. This deep expertise connects system design and analytics to improve performance across the entire lifecycle of a building.

A global leader in intelligent, energy-efficient fluid flow and whole building mechanical solutions,. Armstrong Fluid Technology has operations worldwide serving multiple industries.

Armstrong helps organizations eliminate inefficiency, improve system reliability, and reduce operating costs through innovative products and digital solutions.

The company’s solutions support the infrastructure behind buildings and mission critical applications worldwide, touching millions every day. That impact comes with a responsibility to optimize energy use and accelerate sustainability and decarbonization globally, it stated.

Danilo brings extensive experience in the HVAC and building technologies industries, with senior leadership roles from Trane, KONE, and Johnson Controls.

He has led global organisations and is known for driving sustainable growth, strengthening operational performance, and integrating engineered products with services, digital capabilities, and system-level solutions. His leadership approach and experience align closely with Armstrong’s strategy and values.

Since its founding in 1934, Armstrong has remained a privately held company, enabling a long-term perspective grounded in its core values of learning and innovation, community, and service to continuously create value for customers.

Danilo holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and undergraduate degrees in Industrial Engineering and Economics from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. A Fulbright Scholar, he brings a global perspective shaped by international experience.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

