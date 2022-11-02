PHOTO
Zawya meets Hyther Nizam, President, Middle East and Africa, Zoho. Watch the video here.
Software company has set its sights on the investment in the UAE or Saudi Arabia
PHOTO
Zawya meets Hyther Nizam, President, Middle East and Africa, Zoho. Watch the video here.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2022