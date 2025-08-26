PHOTO
The deal is so far Impact46's largest investment in Saudi Arabia's entertainment and video games industry, the venture capital firm said. Watch the Zawya video here:
Saudi Arabia-based investment firm Impact46 has acquired game studio Kammelna for SAR 200 million ($53 million)
PHOTO
The deal is so far Impact46's largest investment in Saudi Arabia's entertainment and video games industry, the venture capital firm said. Watch the Zawya video here:
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.