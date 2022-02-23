PHOTO
Stocks regroup as investors hold their breath on Ukraine
Oil slightly off 7-year peak
Oil pulls back on view western sanctions on Russia won't choke supply
Brent crude fell 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $96.71 a barrel
Gold flat as higher U.S. yields counter safe-haven bids
Spot gold was little changed at $1,898.63 per ounce
Safe havens yen, franc retreat, kiwi jumps after RBNZ meeting
One U.S. dollar was worth 115.03 yen in early Asia trade
