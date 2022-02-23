Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks regroup as investors hold their breath on Ukraine

Oil slightly off 7-year peak

Oil pulls back on view western sanctions on Russia won't choke supply

Brent crude fell 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $96.71 a barrel

Gold flat as higher U.S. yields counter safe-haven bids

Spot gold was little changed at $1,898.63 per ounce

Safe havens yen, franc retreat, kiwi jumps after RBNZ meeting

One U.S. dollar was worth 115.03 yen in early Asia trade

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022