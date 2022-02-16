Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease

Asian equities follow U.S., European stocks higher

Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions

Overall, the dollar index which measures the greenback against six major peers, lost ground on Tuesday and was at 96.008

Oil steadies as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

The oil market remains tight and prices are still on course for a move towards $100 a barrel

Gold slips further away from 8-month high as Ukraine tensions ease

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,850.91 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022