The value of listings of Islamic bonds (sukuk) and conventional bonds on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange rose 18.5 percent in 2021 to $23.1 billion (84.85 billion dirhams).

The number of listings rose 15.4 percent to 30, Dubai Media Office said on Twitter on Monday.

Majority owned by the Dubai Financial Market and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange that serves the region between Western Europe and East Asia. The exchange lists shares, derivatives, sukuk, conventional bonds and real estate investment trusts (REITS).

