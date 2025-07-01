Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued government bonds and sukuk today, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, for tenors of 2.14 years, 4.14 years, and 6.14 years.

On its X platform, QCB said on Monday that that the issuances were divided into QR 1 billion for a 2.14-year term (Tap Issue) at an interest rate of 4.40 percent, QR 2 billion for a 4.14-year term (Tap Issue) at an interest rate of 4.40 percent, and QR 2 billion for a 6.14-year term (Tap Issue) at an interest rate of 4.50 percent.

Total bank bids for government bonds and sukuk reached QR 10.7 billion.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

