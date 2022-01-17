Dubai-listed district cooling firm Tabreed's Omani subsidiary has signed a deal with Al Mouj Muscat SAOC to acquire the district cooling plants and associated assets serving the Al Mouj Mixed Use Development in Muscat for 65.40 million ($17.8 million).

The company also signed a long-term concession agreement between Al Mouj Muscat SAOC and Tabreed Al Mouj SPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tabreed Oman SAOC, which in turn is 60.54 percent owned by Tabreed, the district cooling firm said in a bourse filing on Dubai Financial Market on Monday.

The biggest shareholders in Tabreed are Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company and France's Engie SA.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022