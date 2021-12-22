PHOTO
Riyadh – The board of Maharah Human Resources Company has appointed Abdulaziz Edah Alkathiry as the new CEO.
Alkathiry has assumed the role on 22 December, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
It is worth noting that Alkathiry has experience in the human resources field and ran many leadership roles in Maharah, with the last of which was the Vice President of Sales and Operations.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.