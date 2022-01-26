PHOTO
Riyadh – Baazeem Trading Company has appointed Salem Saleh Mohammad Baazeem as the company's Chairman.
The company also elected Fawzia Saleh Mohammad Baazeem as Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
It is noteworthy to mention that in the first half (H1) of 2021, the company announced a 5% decrease in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 14.69 million from SAR 15.49 million in H1-20.
