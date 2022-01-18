Riyadh – The board of Mouwasat Medical Services Company has recommended distributing cash dividends worth SAR 275 million for the fiscal year (FY) 2021.

The Saudi listed company will pay a dividend of SAR 2.75 per share for 100 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The cash dividend distribution represents 27.5% of the capital.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Mouwasat recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 431.19 million, higher by 12% year-on-year.