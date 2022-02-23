PHOTO
With the offering 53.8 times oversubscribed, the final offer price has been set at SR73 per share, according to a bourse filing.
Individual subscriptions will be invited between Feb 27 and March 1, offering a maximum of 2.55 million shares.
Listing represents a chance to “strengthen Al-Dawaa’s brand presence and future growth potential as well as reinforce our commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance,” the company’s commercial director, Fahad Al-Farraj, earlier told Arab News.
Proceeds from the offering will be used to feed that strategy and enhance automation across the company’s supply chain, he said.
