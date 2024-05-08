DUBAI: Saudi Arabian staffing company SMASCO aims to raise as much as 900 million riyals ($239.99 million) in its initial public offering on Riyadh's main bourse, it said on Wednesday.

The indicative price range for the IPO has been set at 7- 7.5 riyals per share, implying a market capitalisation of between 2.8-3 billion riyals ($746.7-$800 million).

SMASCO plans to offer 120 million shares representing a 30% stake. The final pricing will be determined at the end of the book-building period, and is expected to be announced on May 19.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Federico Maccioni, Editing by Louise Heavens)