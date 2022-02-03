PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Bank Albilad has reported over a 25 percent increase in its 2021 profits, driven by a rise in its operating profit.
Profits reached SR1.69 billion ($450 million), compared to SR1.35 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a statement.
The bank attributed the profit hike to an 8 percent increase in operating income, driven by higher income from investment and financing activities.
It added that profits were further buoyed by a 2 percent fall in operating expenses, as a result of lower impairment charges for expected credit lowers, which dropped by 18 percent.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.