INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, oil struggle as Omicron worries weigh

* Oil prices mixed, U.S. crude falls after COVID-19 flight cancellations

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as weaker U.S. yields counter firmer dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses in red as COVID-19 cases rise

EGYPT

* Banque Misr Reduces Stake In International Co For Leasing To 11.18%

* Misr Life Insurance Reduces Stake In International Co For Leasing To 5.66%

* Egyptian Media Production City Sees FY 2022 Profit Of EGP 128.4 Million

SAUDI ARABIA

* Houthis have fired 430 missiles, 851 drones at Saudi Arabia since 2015

* Saudi's MIS Updates On MoU With Al Rajhi Capital For Launching Special Investment Fund

* Offering Price Range Of Al-Wasail Industrial Set At SAR 16 – 19 Per Share - Adviser

* Saudi Oct Oil Exports Value Rises By 123.1%

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE plans to scrap monopolies of some big merchant families - FT

* Ras Al Khaimah Cement Shareholders Approve Issuance Of Mandatory Convertible Bonds Of AED 3.05 Bln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Finance And Investment Signs New Credit Facility Agreement Of 6 Mln Dinars

* Kuwait And Middle East Financial Investment Signs Banking Facility Agreement With A Local Bank

* Kuwait's Arzan Board Approves Credit Facility Agreement With An Islamic Bank

OMAN

* Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

* Oman Qatar Insurance Appoints Mohamed Hussain Mohamed Jawad As CFO

