DUBAI: Kuwait's Boubyan Bank has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

NBK Capital, Standard Chartered, Wafra International Investment Company, Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, KFH Capital, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, SMBC Nikko and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector will arrange investor calls on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.

An issuance of benchmark size - typically at least $500 million - will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))