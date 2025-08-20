PHOTO
KUWAIT CITY - In its capacity as the issuer, Gulf Takaful Insurance Company K.S.C.C. “GTIC”, and the Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”, the lead manager and subscription agent, announced in a joint statement the successful completion of GTIC’s capital increase, raising a total value of KWD 7 million through the issuance of 70,286,789 ordinary shares at a subscription price of 100 Kuwaiti fils per share, representing 70% of the issued and paid-up capital of the company. The subscription period for the rights issue ran from 10 June to 24 June 2025.
Mr. Mubarak Othman Al-Ayyar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)at Gulf Takaful Insurance Company, expressed his contentment with the successful subscription process, which reflects the shareholders' confidence in the quality and performance of the company.
He also praised the professionalism with which the subscription was managed by Markaz, stating: "The subscription process fulfilled all the necessary regulatory procedures for the issuance of shares. The proceeds from the capital increase will be directed toward enhancing the company's solvency margin in line with prevailing regulatory requirements. It will also contribute to implementing the company’s expansion strategy, supporting its general corporate purposes, continuing the execution of its plans, and strengthening its position in the Takaful Insurance Sector both locally and regionally. We value the active role played by all, the Insurance Regulatory Unit (IRU) officials, the Ministry officials, the Capital Markets Authority and Kuwait Clearing Company team in the successful execution of the capital increase. We also thank team Markaz for managing the subscription process with utmost professionalism, efficiency, and seamless coordination across all stages of the offering."
On this occasion, Mr. Ali H. Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at Markaz, stated: “We are proud at Markaz to have played a pivotal role in the success of the subscription process as the issuance manager and receiving agent. This reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our clients in achieving their strategic growth goals. We mobilized our extensive expertise in the capital markets sector and our highly skilled teams to ensure the subscription process was carried out in accordance with the highest professional and regulatory standards. We thank Gulf Takaful Insurance Company for their valued trust in Markaz’s capabilities to manage the capital increase subscription. This achievement highlights the strength of our partnership and further reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the investment banking sector."
Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).