RIYADH: Saudi exchange operator Tadawul said in a tweet on Wednesday that IHS Markit had included the Saudi government Sukuk market in its iBoxx global government bond index.

Saudi Capital Market Authority said in a statement that the inclusion will help the sukuk and debt instruments market indices to be followed by international investors.

CMA expected that a further 27 government debt instruments listed on Tadawul will join the index starting from Jan. 31, 2022, making up around 0.19 percent of iBoxx's weight.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© Arab News 2021