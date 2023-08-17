The UAE offloaded $4 billion worth of US treasury bonds in June, making it the second consecutive month the country sold US government debt..

Its holding fell to $65.2 billion from $69 billion in May 2023, the monthly report from the US Treasury showed.

The OPEC member's GCC neighbours Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also sold US treasury bonds last month.

Saudi Arabia’s pile of US treasuries fell to $108 billion, as it jettisoned $3.2 billion worth of holdings.

Kuwait shares of the US debt instrument fell to $40.6 billion in June from $41.4 billion in May.

However, total foreign holdings of US Treasuries rose in June, as Japan increased its purchase to $7.563 trillion from $7.521 trillion in May. Japan is the largest foreign holder of the bonds.

