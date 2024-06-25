Yaqeen Capital Company will commence the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 26 June.

The Saudi firm is set to list 3 million shares, representing 20% of its share capital, under the symbol 9602, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2023, Yaqeen Capital achieved net profits valued at SAR 33.97 million, an annual growth from SAR 3.27 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).