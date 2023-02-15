Riyadh – Yamama Cement Company recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 355.79 million in 2022, an annual hike of 131.54% from SAR 153.66 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 1.02 billion in the January-December 2022 period, up 38.98% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 735.84 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 1.76 last year from SAR 0.76 in 2021.

Dividends

The board of Yamama Cement recommended cash dividends worth SAR 202.50 million, representing 10% of its capital, for 2022.

Under the board’s suggestion that was made on 14 February 2023, the Tadawul-listed firm would disburse SAR 1 per share for 202.50 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the distribution date for dividends will be determined once the general assembly approves the board’s proposal.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the company’s net profits after Zakat and tax surged by 28.47% YoY to SAR 221.64 million from SAR 172.52 million.

