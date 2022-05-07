* Yalla Group Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on May 9 (estimated).

* The Dubai-based company is expected to report a 2.6% increase in revenue to $69.442 million from $67.65 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Yalla Group Ltd is for earnings of 15 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 19 cents per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell."

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Yalla Group Ltd is $5.3​, above​ its last closing price of $3.89. ​​​ This summary was machine generated May 7 at 02:06 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.