Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Markets await U.S. inflation test, surging oil add to price jitters
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat while Tokyo's Nikkei eased 0.2%
Dollar steady ahead of key US inflation data, yen retraces gains
The U.S. currency advanced around 0.2% to 147.36 against the yen
Oil prices hover near 10-month high on supply concerns
The international benchmark Brent futures rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.14 a barrel
Gold slips on dollar rebound as US inflation test nears
Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,912.39 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower as Oracle tumbles on weak forecast
The S&P 500 declined 0.57% to end the session at 4,461.91 points
Binance.US says CEO Shroder to depart, 100 jobs will be cut
Binance.US did not give a reason for Shroder's departure
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon