Wall Street's main indices tumbled at the start of trading Wednesday as fears of heightened trade tensions with China hit tech stocks.

The increasing prospect of a US rate reduction also weighed on the dollar, helping push gold, a haven investment that is priced in the currency, to another record peak.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 1.7 percent at the opening bell, and the broad S&P 500 dropped 1.0 percent as investors worried about a renewed trade tensions with China.

"A Bloomberg report that the Biden Administration is discussing tighter export restrictions for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment going to China has caused an upsetting stir," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

Shares in artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia fell 4.0 percent, while those in ASML, which manufactures the equipment to make computer chips, tumbled 9.7 percent.

"Separately, a remark from former President Trump that Taiwan should be paying the U.S. for its defense has created some geopolitical angst that is also weighing on the semiconductor group," O'Hare added.

Tech stocks, in particular Nvidia, have been on a tear in recent months over the boom in the development of artificial intelligence applications, helping drive Wall Street to new records.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended at fresh records on Tuesday.

In Europe, London equities held steady despite stronger-than-expected UK inflation data dousing hopes of a British interest rate cut any time soon.

UK inflation holding steady at 2.0 percent in June from May, stronger than forecast, helped push the British pound close to a one-year high above $1.30 as investors also bet that the Federal Reserve was set to start reducing American borrowing costs soon.

Gold prices spiked to $2,482.42 per ounce, while the yen also rallied.

In Asia, stock markets saw mixed fortunes as expectations for a US rate cut played out against the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency, which analysts warn could see inflation-fuelling tax cuts and import tariffs.

