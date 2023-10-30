Waha Capital, an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company, has appointed BHM Capital, as its liquidity provider after obtaining approval from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital, said, "We are pleased to announce the appointment of BHM Capital as our liquidity provider. This strategic collaboration with BHM Capital will enhance stability within our stock providing a reliable foundation for our investors, but also foster an environment of confidence and assurance within the market, paving the way for long-term growth opportunities. Furthermore, this partnership will facilitate access for regional and international investors to easily participate and engage with our stock, diversifying our investor base while solidifying our market presence."

As an authorised liquidity provider, BHM Capital will provide stock liquidity services to Waha Capital’s shares from 30th October 2023. This will further encourage the trading of Waha Capital’s shares while mitigating the disruption that can be caused by trade flow imbalances. In addition, the provision of liquidity services will enhance shareholder trust and confidence in Waha Capital’s stock by moderating the potential impact of volatility in the market.