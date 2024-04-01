Union Pharmacist Company for Medical Services and Investment (UPMS) posted a 35.57% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net losses in 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company suffered a net loss of EGP 1.698 million in 2023, down from EGP 2.636 million in 2022.

Operating revenue amounted to EGP 46.460 million last year, up from EGP 551,892 in 2022.

Established in 2008 and listed in 2016, Union Pharmacist operates within the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences sectors.

