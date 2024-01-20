Abu Dhabi-listed healthcare provider Response Plus Holding has acquired UK-based Prometheus Medical as part of a global expansion strategy.

The acquisition through the company’s subsidiary, Response Plus Medical (RPM), is expected to accelerate the unit’s entry into the UK and Nordic region, according to a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Friday.

The company did not disclose the value of the transaction, which will “integrate” the two entities to offer one-stop solutions for target companies in the energy and defense sectors around the world.

Prometheus is part of Safeguard Medical, a global provider of innovative emergency medical technologies and specialised training for first responders. It provides training and consultancy services to combat service providers and medical emergency staff.

As part of the deal, RPM will become a distributor for US-based Safeguard Medical’s trauma care and simulation products in the GCC and India.

“By acquiring the UK company, RPM is set to strengthen its training capabilities, while expanding the company’s portfolio to cover health consultancy for emergency preparedness and response,” the statement said.

