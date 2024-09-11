The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) fell by 41.06 points (0.93%) and closed Wednesday’s trading session at 4,387.48 points.

A total of 179.25 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 388.58 million.

Emaar Properties generated the highest turnover of AED 108.33 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 50.49 million shares.

International Financial Advisors Holding (IFA) topped the risers with 12.54%, whereas Dubai Refreshments headed the fallers with 9.80%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went down by 0.848% to 9,322.72 points.

The turnover hit AED 1.25 billion through the exchange of 324.47 million shares, while the market cap value amounted to AED 2.83 trillion.

NMDC Energy, which advanced the gainers with 7.86%, was the most active stock in terms of the trading volume and value with 73.41 million shares exchanged at AED 229.85 million.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials headed the losers with 10%.

