UAE – The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 15.73 points (0.35%) on Wednesday and closed the trading session at 4,485.30 points.

DFM’s turnover hit AED 292.95 million after 99.18 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover with AED 72.80 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 15.76 million shares.

Emirates Reem Investments was the top riser with 8.94%, whereas Emirates Investment Bank headed the decliners with 10%.

The benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) also went up by 0.244% to 9,282.85 points.

The turnover stood at AED 1.21 billion through the exchange of 300.39 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.89 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 203.81 million, while Fertiglobe was the most active stock with 54.41 million shares.

Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Manufacturers advanced the gainers with 15%, whereas Agility Global headed the decliners with 3.20%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

