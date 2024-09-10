The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 28.36 points (0.65%) on Tuesday and ended the trading session at 4,387.48 points.

A total of 122.31 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 324.37 million.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover of AED 87.49 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 18.73 million shares.

Dubai Refreshments topped the risers with 14.83%, whereas Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development headed the fallers with 8.22%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) ended the session higher by 0.504% at 9,402.46 points.

ADX’s turnover stood at AED 1.06 billion through the exchange of 295.23 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.83 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) generated the highest turnover of AED 159.32 million, while RAK Properties dominated the trading volume with 77.41 million shares.

National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) advanced the gainers with 15%, whereas Abu Dhabi National Company for Building Materials headed the losers with 10%.

