The benchmark index DFMGI of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) rose by 37.92 points (0.84%) to hit 4,526.61 points at the end of Thursday’s trading session.

A total of 249.67 million shares were traded at a turnover worth AED 484.78 million.

Union Properties led the risers with 5.79% in addition to being the most active stock on which 78.81 million shares were traded.

Meanwhile, Dubai Refreshments was the top faller with 9.93% and Emaar Properties acquired the largest trading value of AED 76.98 million.

On the other hand, the main index FADGI of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) closed the session lower by 0.02% at 9,513.90 points.

A total of 477.73 million shares were exchanged at a value of AED 1.86 billion. In addition, the market cap value amounted to AED 2.91 trillion at the end of the session.

Apex Investment was the most active stock in terms of the trading value and volume with AED 617.67 million and 141.67 million shares in respective order.

Fujairah Building Industries topped the fallers with 9.70%, whereas Union Insurance Company advanced the risers with 8.51%.

Source:Mubasher

