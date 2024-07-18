The benchmark index DFMGI of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) added 37.21 points (0.90%) at the end of Thursday’s session to close at 4,169.17 points.

A total of 313.32 million shares were exchanged at a trading value of AED 508.81 million.

Shuaa Capital headed the risers with 12.20% in addition to being the most active stock on which 121.57 million shares were traded.

Meanwhile, Emaar Properties registered the largest turnover of AED 93.44 million.

Likewise, the main index FADGI of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) closed the session in the green zone after adding 0.63% to 9,226.48 points.

A total of 319.37 million shares were traded at a value of AED 1.15 billion. In addition, the market cap value exceeded AED 2.81 trillion at the end of the session.

Commercial Bank International (CBI) led the risers with 14.82%, while Palms Sports was the top faller with 4.49%.

International Holding Company (IHC) registered the biggest turnover of AED 191.69 million, while Dana Gas was the most active stock on which 46.23 million shares were exchanged.

