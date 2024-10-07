The benchmark index DFMGI of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) declined by 10.80 points (0.24%) at the end of Monday’s trading session, hitting 4,395.05 points.

A total of 164.95 million shares were traded at a turnover worth AED 329.84 million.

Shuaa Capital led the fallers with 6.84%, whereas National International Holding Company (NIH) advanced the risers with 10.49%.

Emaar Properties acquired the largest trading value of AED 82.44 million, while Drake & Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock on which 61.46 million shares were exchanged.

Likewise, the main index FADGI of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) closed the session lower by 0.35% at 9,146.97 points.

A total of 398.73 million shares were exchanged at a value of AED 1.37 billion. In addition, the market cap value amounted to AED 2.82 trillion at the end of the session.

Ooredoo was the top faller with 9.83%, while Gulf Medical Projects Company (GMPC) headed the risers with 6.29%.

Modon Holding was the most active stock in terms of the trading value and volume with AED 428.87 million and 118.13 million shares in respective order.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).