Response Plus Holding (RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, has released its interim H1 2024 results, with a 24 percent revenue surge year-on-year (YoY) to AED209.88 million.

In a statement today, RPM said its net profit after tax was AED27.17 million.

Meanwhile, total assets of RPM rose to AED351 million, with total equity reaching AED235.98 million.

The Board of Directors also announced the distribution of AED15 million in interim cash dividends to shareholders.

Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said, “The Group’s strong performance during the first half of 2024 reflects its commitment to excellence and continued growth in the region and beyond. RPM is looking to expand its services across different business verticals in pre-hospital and emergency care, ensuring operational efficiencies. The Group is also eyeing strategic partnerships in its existing and new markets to continue its growth trajectory.”

Dr. Rohil Raghavan added: “We are confident of a strong growth in the second half of 2024, driven by the vision of our board, supported by our team’s expertise, and backed by the trust of our shareholders.”

In April 2024, RPM successfully completed the acquisition of the UK-based Prometheus Medical International, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.