DUBAI - First Abu Dhabi Bank has appointed Sameh Al Qubaisi as group head of global markets and Eric Shehadeh as group head of mergers & acquisitions and corporate development, the lender said in a statement on Friday.

The United Arab Emirates' biggest bank said the senior leadership team appointments come as it sharpens its focus on growth and expansion.

Al Qubaisi is joining from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development where he was the director general for economic affairs.

Shehadeh, previously president and CEO of My Money Group in France, succeeds Karim Karoui, who will retire, the bank said in a statement to the bourse. He will be responsible for FAB's regional and international expansion strategy.

Martin Tricaud, group head of investment banking, will continue to lead investment banking growth and expansion globally.

Earlier this year, FAB said it had considered a bid for London-listed Standard Chartered but was no longer doing so.

