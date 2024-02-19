Gulf Navigation Holding (GNH) registered AED 23.80 million in net profit during the January-December 2023 period, compared to AED 4.66 million in 2022.

Gross revenue shrank to AED 108.27 million in 2023 from AED 137.22 million a year earlier, according to the unaudited financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.030 last year, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 0.004.

Total Assets amounted to AED 978.74 million as of 31 December 2023, an annual hike from AED 792.34 million.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Gulf Navigation logged net profits attributable to the owners valued at AED 34.66 million, higher YoY than AED 1.93 million.

