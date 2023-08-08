BHM Capital Financial Services has partnered with Riyad Capital, a financial institution in Saudi Arabia, to endorse the market making sector while improving their expertise to boost financial markets in the GCC region, according to a press release.

Upon the collaboration agreement between the two entities, BHM Capital and Riyad Capital will merge their market knowledge, advanced trading technologies, and broad networks to provide enriched liquidity to market participants.

CEO of BHM Capital, Abdel Hadi Al Sadi, commented: “This alliance reflects our commitment to enhancing the financial landscape in the GCC region by providing innovative market-making solutions.”

The partnership between the UAE and Saudi entities is expected to establish a further stable and transparent trading environment, which will play a role in attracting both local and international investors into the Gulf area.

Managing Director - Brokerage and Alternative Channels Department of Riyad Capital, Abdullah Al Khalifah, said: “Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to strengthen our position as leading financial institutions in Saudi Capital Market, while also driving the growth and development of our businesses.”

It is worth noting that Riyad Capital recently joined the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) as an equities market maker for a listed bank and a food company

In 2022, the ordinary general meeting (OGM) of BHM Capital authorised issuing AED 150 million bonds, with an interest rate ranging between 7% and 8% per year.

