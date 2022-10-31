Dubai – Ajman Bank posted higher net profits at AED 112.61 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to AED 90.13 million in 9M-21.

The net operating income shrank to AED 442.65 million during 9M-22, versus AED 476.76 million during the same period in the previous year, according to the financial results.

Moreover, the bank’s total assets amounted to AED 20.56 billion during January-September 2022, a plunge from AED 22.34 billion as of 31 December 2021.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to AED 0.05 in 9M-22 from AED 0.04 in 9M-21.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the lender achieved net profits worth AED 37.69 million, higher than AED 28.24 million in Q3-21.

The net operating income increased to AED 169.45 million in Q3-22 from AED 144.91 million in Q3-21, whereas the basic and diluted EPS jumped to AED 0.018 from AED 0.013.

During the January-June 2022 period, Ajman Bank reported a hike in net profit to AED 74.92 million, compared to AED 61.88 million in the year-ago period.

