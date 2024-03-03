The Tunindex closed the month of February 2024 at 8,630.23 points, a gain of 2.54%, after a decline of 3.82% in January 2024, according to the monthly analysis published by the Tunis Stock Exchange.

Cumulative losses since the beginning of the year amounted to 1.38%, compared to a decline of 0.80% during the same period in 2023.

The trading volume on the stock exchange reached TND 55.7 million, a decrease of 67% compared to the previous month.

The average daily trading volume settled at TND 2.6 million, down from TND 7.6 million in January and TND 5.2 million in 2024.

The balance of price fluctuations for listed securities is tilted to the upside, with 46 stocks showing gains and 26 showing losses.

Tunindex 20: Up 3.50% in February 2024

The Tunindex20 rose by 3.50% in February 2024, after falling by 3.80% in the previous month, to close at 3,809.29 points.

Since the beginning of the year, the Tunindex20 has fallen by 0.43%, compared with a loss of 0.65% over the same period in 2023.

