The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Al Tawfeek Leasing Company (A.T. Lease) approved the board’s proposal to increase the company’s issued and paid-up capital to EGP 558.674 million from EGP 437.329 million, according to a statement.

The capital increase amounts to EGP 121.345 million distributed over 48.538 million shares at a par value of EGP 2.50 per share.

Established in 2005, the company provides a variety of international innovative leasing solutions using the provisions of Islamic Shariaa and according to the best international standards.

The company offers its products under the categories of financial lease/capital, true lease, structured lease, and vendor lease.

