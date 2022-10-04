PHOTO
Britain's tax back-down bounces stocks and sterling
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%, led by a 2.5% gain in Australia
Sterling stands tall after UK policy U-turn; Aussie wobbles before RBA
Sterling was little changed at $1.13265 after earlier reaching $1.13435, the highest level since Sept. 22
Oil prices inch higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts
Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $89.29 per barrel
Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver soars over 8%
Spot gold rose 2.3% to $1,698.48 per ounce
