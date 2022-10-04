Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Britain's tax back-down bounces stocks and sterling

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%, led by a 2.5% gain in Australia

Sterling stands tall after UK policy U-turn; Aussie wobbles before RBA

Sterling was little changed at $1.13265 after earlier reaching $1.13435, the highest level since Sept. 22

Oil prices inch higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $89.29 per barrel

Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver soars over 8%

Spot gold rose 2.3% to $1,698.48 per ounce

